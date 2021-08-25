 Skip to main content
Study: Students in Louisiana pre-K showed long-term benefits
AP

Study: Students in Louisiana pre-K showed long-term benefits

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Students who took part in Louisiana’s program for 4-year-olds from low-income households showed benefits throughout high school, according to a new study that reviewed the performance of the program's students.

The Advocate reports the study, released by the Council for A Better Louisiana, compared students in the taxpayer-financed LA 4 program with children who did not attend prekindergarten classes.

The review — which focused on 40,000 students — showed the LA 4 children outperformed their peers in most subjects in the fourth- and eighth-grade and in high school.

The children who participated in the prekindergarten children scored higher on the ACT college readiness test and were 45% less likely to be placed in special education programs. The study also showed 88% of LA 4 children graduated from high school, compared to the statewide average of 79%.

“There is such a consistent pattern of good news, year after year, about improved academic achievement in the children who received LA 4,” Sharon Ramey, a professor of psychiatry, psychology, neuroscience and human development at Virginia Tech, said in a statement.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Advocate.

