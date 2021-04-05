 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suburban Philly county commissioner launches US Senate bid
0 comments
AP

Suburban Philly county commissioner launches US Senate bid

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The chairperson of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners said Monday she is seeking the 2022 Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate.

Val Arkoosh, a Democrat, joins Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta in planning to seek their party's nod next year for the job now held by Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey.

Toomey is retiring, opening up a seat in a swing state that is likely to be among the country's most competitive races next year.

Other Democrats who have said a Senate run is possible include U.S. Reps. Conor Lamb and Chrissy Houlahan. State Sen. Sharif Street has formed an exploratory committee and filed a candidacy statement with the Federal Elections Commission.

On the Republican side, Jeff Bartos, the GOP’s unsuccessful candidate for lieutenant governor in 2018, has declared his candidacy, as have more than a half-dozen lesser known or first-time candidates from both parties.

Arkoosh, 60, who lives in Wyndmoor, is a married physician with three children. Montgomery County, a Philadelphia suburb, is among the state's largest political subdivisions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Some Florida residents hesitant to leave amid evacuations

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
National Politics

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Entertainment

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

+3
AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers
National Politics

AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move he said would help restore “scientific integrity,” the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency is removing dozens of scientists and other experts from key advisory boards named under President Donald Trump, saying they were overly friendly to industry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News