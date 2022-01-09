 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Sudan protest group rejects UN offer for talks with military

Sudan

People chant slogans during a protest to denounce the October 2021 military coup, in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Sudanese took to the streets in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities on Thursday in anti-coup protests as the country plunged further into turmoil following the resignation of the prime minister earlier this week.

 Marwan Ali - stringer, AP

CAIRO (AP) — A leading Sudanese protest group on Sunday rejected a United Nations initiative to hold talks with the military aimed at restoring the country’s democratic transition following an October coup.

The move suggests Sudan's political deadlock and relentless street protests are likely to continue, with at least 60 people killed since the military takeover.

The U.N. offer Saturday came a week after embattled Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned, citing a failure to reach compromise between the generals and the pro-democracy movement.

The Oct. 25 coup scuttled hopes of a peaceful transition, over two years after a popular uprising forced the military overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government.

In a statement, the Sudanese Professionals’ Association, which led the upraising against al-Bashir, said the “only way” out of the ongoing crisis is through the removal of the generals from power. It seeks a fully civilian government to lead the transition, underlined by the motto “No negotiations, no compromise, no power-sharing” with the military.

The SPA has been the backbone of anti-coup protests, alongside youth groups known as the Resistance Committees.

Protesters continued their marches in Khartoum on Sunday, with security forces firing tear gas in at least one location to disperse demonstrators, according to activist Nazim Sirag. There were no immediate reports of causalities.

Volker Perthes, the U.N. envoy for Sudan, said that the talks would be inclusive to try to reach a “sustainable path forward towards democracy and peace” in the country.

“It is time to end the violence and enter into a constructive process. This process will be inclusive,” he said.

Though the envoy has yet to offer details of the U.N.-facilitated political process, the SPA's rejection deals a blow to his efforts to bring the generals and the pro-democracy movement to the negotiating table.

Perthes is planning to offer more details in a news conference in Khartoum on Monday.

The SPA said Perthes’ moves have been “controversial,” citing his efforts in supporting a deal Hamdok stuck with the military in November that reinstated him but sidelined the pro-democracy movement.

“He has to listen carefully to the aims of our proud people and their revolutionary forces in establishing a fully civilian, national rule,” it said.

World and regional powers welcomed the U.N. initiative.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates urged all Sudanese players to “seize this opportunity to restore the country’s transition to civilian democracy” in accordance with the 2019 constructional document that establishing the transitional government.

At the United Nations, five countries – the U.S., U.K., Albania, France and Norway – requested a U.N. Security Council meeting on the situation in Sudan. Diplomats said it will likely take place Tuesday or Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Tags

