Suit: Eugene police negligent in man’s death in police car

Eugene police arrested Sanchez on an accusation that he had lit a fire in a wheelbarrow outside a business. Once in the police car back seat, he wedged himself in the floorboard, lying on his side, with his legs on the seat and head on the floor, the suit says.

A seat belt wasn’t put on Sanchez because he kept kicking at officers and thrashing, according to Melinda McLaughlin, Eugene police spokeswoman.

With his hands and feet bound, Officer Carlos M. Jones drove him to a hospital and after some minutes, the officer noticed Sanchez became quiet and wasn’t responding, according to the lawsuit.

When Jones arrived at the hospital, the suit says, he went inside to speak with a nurse. Another officer who was following them found Sanchez unresponsive, according to the suit. A nurse found a seatbelt had become wrapped around his neck twice, the suit says.

Emergency medical personnel restarted his heart, but he never regained consciousness and died on Sept. 18, 2019, according to the suit.

According to a statement from Eugene police, Sanchez was able to remove the flexible restraints around his feet and was “able to place a seatbelt around his neck,” even while handcuffed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0