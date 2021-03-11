Suit seeks to stop $7B expansion of Houston area interstate

HOUSTON (AP) — A federal lawsuit was filed Thursday to stop a massive $7 billion highway widening project in Houston that local officials and community advocates say won’t improve the area’s traffic congestion and will disproportionately impact minority residents who would be displaced by the proposed construction.

The lawsuit by Harris County, where Houston is located, comes as the Federal Highway Administration earlier this week asked the Texas Department of Transportation to put the project on hold so the federal agency could review civil rights and environmental justice concerns that have been raised about the proposal.

The proposed 10-year construction project would improve 24 miles along Interstate 45 and several other roadways, with a major remaking of how these thoroughfares go through downtown Houston.

The Texas Department of Transportation has said the proposal would vastly improve a transportation corridor that hasn’t changed in 50 years and would provide safer and more efficient travel for area residents as well as accommodate the transition to electric and self-driving vehicles.