SUMMIT NOTEBOOK: Biden gives Putin custom aviator sunglasses

That nod set off a flurry of media speculation — had Biden just indicated a new level of trust about the man he referred to days ago as a “worthy adversary"?

Not so fast, the White House said.

Communications director Kate Bedingfield and press secretary Jen Psaki both said Biden wasn't responding to a particular question during the chaotic moments when U.S. and Russian reporters shouted over one another and struggled to get into the small room for a glimpse of the leaders.

Biden was just acknowledging the media generally, they said.

Bedingfield added that Biden had earlier said his approach to Putin would be to “verify, then trust.”

Some pushing and shoving between journalists and security officials is practically routine at high-level news events, but unusually fierce shoving and shouting broke out at the Biden-Putin photo op.

Russian and U.S. security officials initially blocked journalists as they tried to enter the small, library-like room where the leaders sat.