Sununu budget includes tax cuts, higher education merger

A few months into the pandemic, Sununu said the state was facing a budget shortfall of about $540 million. On Thursday, he said the shortfall is now projected to be less than $50 million, thanks to good management. That allows for a budget that focuses on “core, everyday services” that will improve the lives of the state’s citizens, he said.

“It’s a budget that ignores politics, it has no empty promises,” he said. “This budget makes smart, strategic targeted investments without having to balance it on the backs of essential workers.”

Republican legislative leaders praised Sununu’s proposed tax cuts and other measures. Democrats, however, disputed Sununu's claim that he was “downshifting cash to municipalities, not cost.” They noted that while his proposal includes $30 million for school infrastructure projects and up to $15 million in revenue sharing for towns and cities via the rooms and meals tax, the last budget provided an additional $138 million for schools and $40 million for communities.

“To be clear, if we reduce the amount of money we are investing in our schools and cities and towns, local property tax payers will be forced to make up the difference,” said Rep. Mary Jane Wallner, D-Concord, the ranking Democrat on the House Finance Committee.