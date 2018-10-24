Try 1 month for 99¢

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's candidates for governors accused each other of being disingenuous with their positions on taxes and paid family medical leave in a public radio debate less than two weeks before the election.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday said Democrat Molly Kelly only opposes a broad based sales or income tax because it's politically convenient, having raised taxes and fees as former state senator. Kelly responded that Republicans revert to such talk as a fear tactic, and said it was Sununu who said one thing and did another when it came to paid family leave.

Sununu said he supports it, but opposed a bill this session and failed to offer his own plan. Kelly said if he really supported it, it would've passed given that Republicans controlled the Legislature.

