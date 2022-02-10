Super PAC spends $841K on TV ads backing Bequette Senate bid

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A super PAC backing former NFL player Jake Bequette's bid to unseat U.S. Sen. John Boozman in the May Arkansas Republican primary spent more than $841,000 this week to air ads in the state.

The Arkansas Patriots Fund reported the ad buy in documents filed this week with the Federal Election Commission. The group was formed last year with a $1 million donation from shipping and supply company executive Richard Uihlein.

Documents filed with the Federal Communications Commission showed Boozman’s campaign has bought airtime for TV ads to run around the state starting Saturday.

Bequette, who played with the Arkansas Razorbacks and the New England Patriots, is one of three Republicans challenging Boozman. Hot Springs gun range owner Jan Morgan and Stuttgart pastor Heath Loftis are also seeking the GOP nomination.

Boozman, who was first elected in 2010 and won reelection in 2016, is running with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and the support of the state's top Republicans. Last month he reported having $3.5 million in the bank for his reelection bid, while Bequette had more than $411,000.

