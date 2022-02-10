 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Super PAC spends $841K on TV ads backing Bequette Senate bid

  • 0

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A super PAC backing former NFL player Jake Bequette's bid to unseat U.S. Sen. John Boozman in the May Arkansas Republican primary spent more than $841,000 this week to air ads in the state.

The Arkansas Patriots Fund reported the ad buy in documents filed this week with the Federal Election Commission. The group was formed last year with a $1 million donation from shipping and supply company executive Richard Uihlein.

Documents filed with the Federal Communications Commission showed Boozman’s campaign has bought airtime for TV ads to run around the state starting Saturday.

Bequette, who played with the Arkansas Razorbacks and the New England Patriots, is one of three Republicans challenging Boozman. Hot Springs gun range owner Jan Morgan and Stuttgart pastor Heath Loftis are also seeking the GOP nomination.

Boozman, who was first elected in 2010 and won reelection in 2016, is running with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and the support of the state's top Republicans. Last month he reported having $3.5 million in the bank for his reelection bid, while Bequette had more than $411,000.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress would lift onerous budget requirements that have helped push the Postal Service deeply into debt and would require it to continue delivering mail six days per week under bipartisan legislation the House approved Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Celebrating Valentine's after 73 years of marriage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News