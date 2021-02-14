Support grows for Capitol riot inquiry after Trump acquittal

WASHINGTON (AP) — After what one called a “heartbreaking” verdict, House prosecutors who argued for Donald Trump's conviction of inciting the U.S. Capitol riot said Sunday they had proved their case and railed against the Senate’s Republican leader and most of his colleagues for “trying to have it both ways” in acquitting the former president.

A day after Trump won his second Senate impeachment trial in two years, bipartisan support appeared to be growing for an independent Sept. 11-style commission to make sure that such a horrific assault could never happen again.

The end of the quick trial hardly put to rest the debate about Trump's culpability for the Jan. 6 insurrection as the political, legal and emotional fallout unfolded.

More investigations into the riot were already planned, with Senate hearings scheduled later this month in the Senate Rules Committee. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., also has asked retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré to lead an immediate review of the Capitol’s security process.

Lawmakers from both parties signaled on Sunday that even more inquiries were likely.