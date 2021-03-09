Supporters clash on New Mexico recreational pot legalization

Doing so requires lawmakers to make complex decisions about taxation, child access and home-grown cannabis.

Republican state Sen. Craig Brandt of Rio Rancho, a proponent of legalization, blasted the Democrat-sponsored legalization for favoring current marijuana producers with a monthslong head start in the licensing process. He said licensing fees of up to $125,000 per business, with an additional $50 per-plant fee, make the industry inaccessible.

“I think it's protecting the license holders that have it now,” he said. “We're really not making it accessible and making it where just the average person can get in.”

Advocates for the approach say most licenses will cost less and that per-plant fees would be waived for specialized micro-producers.

Most recreational marijuana laws in the U.S. have been approved via ballot initiatives but New Mexico's Constitution prohibits that. Only Illinois and Vermont have legalized marijuana through the legislative process and Virginia's Legislature in February sent a legalization bill to a supportive Democratic governor.