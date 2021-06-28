Supreme Court allows recall effort against Trump booster

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — An effort to recall the founder of Cowboys for Trump from his public office as a county commissioner can move forward, under an order Monday of the New Mexico state Supreme Court.

In a written order, state Supreme Court justices unanimously rejected an appeal from Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin and upheld a lower court ruling that found adequate reasons for voters to circulate a recall petition. A successful petition with enough signatures would trigger a special election vote on whether Griffin can finish his four-year term in office.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to provide the registered voters of Otero County ... the chance to decide if Commissioner Griffin is still the person they want to continue to represent them on the county commission, as well as nationwide," the Committee to Recall Couy Griffin said in a statement.

Griffin formed Cowboys for Trump in 2019 with a group of rodeo acquaintances to hold horseback-riding parades across the country in support of then-President Donald Trump, and has ascribed to unsubstantiated claims of massive 2020 election fraud.