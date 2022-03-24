 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Supreme Court blocks NJ from leaving port watchdog

  • Updated
  • 0
Waterfront Commission Lawsuit

FILE - Container ships are docked at the Port of New York and New Jersey in Elizabeth, N.J., May 20, 2021. The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with the state of New York, Thursday, March 24, 2022, and temporarily blocked New Jersey from withdrawing from a bistate commission formed in the 1950s to investigate corruption at the New York region's ports.

 Seth Wenig - staff, AP

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday temporarily blocked the state of New Jersey from withdrawing from a bistate commission formed in the 1950s to investigate corruption at the New York region’s ports.

The court's order sided with the state of New York, which had petitioned the Supreme Court this month to block New Jersey from leaving the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor. It had said it would do so by March 28.

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement Thursday he was disappointed by the high court’s decision but he’s optimistic that the state will eventually be “vindicated” and able to withdraw from the commission.

“I will not give up the fight to protect New Jersey’s interests, which are poorly served by a commission that operates without transparency and has long outlived its usefulness,” Murphy said.

In court filings, New York has claimed New Jersey can’t unilaterally withdraw from the commission under the terms of the compact signed by the two states in 1953, during an era of rampant corruption in the unions representing dock workers. It noted recent criminal prosecutions of reputed mob associates to assert that organized crime still has some influence at the ports.

People are also reading…

New Jersey has contended that organized crime has largely been driven out of the ports and that the commission impedes job growth by overregulating businesses there and making hiring more difficult. It also notes that 90% of activity at the ports is on the New Jersey side, in Newark, Elizabeth and Bayonne, as opposed to decades past when most was centered in New York.

The New York-New Jersey port system is the busiest on the East Coast and ranks third in the U.S. behind Los Angeles and Long Beach, California.

The commission itself was forced to clean house in the wake of a 2009 report by New York's inspector general that detailed improper hiring and licensing practices, misappropriation of forfeiture funds and misuse of Homeland Security grants. In one case, the IG reported, senior officials looked the other way as a convicted felon was allowed to continue operating a warehouse by putting it in his wife's name, in violation of commission rules.

Under a law signed by Republican Gov. Chris Christie withdrawing New Jersey from the commission in 2018, New Jersey state police would take over policing the ports, including performing background checks for prospective hires.

A federal judge blocked the state’s attempt in 2019, but an appeals court reversed last year and wrote that New Jersey was protected from the commission’s challenge by sovereign immunity.

Through its attorney, the Waterfront Commission declined comment Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, a win for Republicans that also makes it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battled continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records on Monday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Cambodia’s Angkor Wat temple enjoys spiritual comeback as tourism recovers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News