SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: David faces Goliaths over pipeline

Although it's his first time arguing, Feigenbaum is familiar to the court. He worked for a year as a law clerk to Justice Elena Kagan in 2015-16.

Co-workers from that year described him as an outstanding lawyer whose age belies his legal wisdom. “Jeremy has sort of risen as quickly as one possibly can in the legal bar. You can't work with Jeremy and not recognize that he is exceptionally talented. ... He's one of the most creative and persuasive advocates I know, both in writing and orally. I think that's how he became one of the youngest state solicitors in the country,” said Yaira Dubin, a former Kagan law clerk who first met Feigenbaum at Harvard Law School.

Thomas Fu shared an office with Feigenbaum at the Supreme Court, where they talked about high court cases virtually nonstop for a year. “I think Jeremy will be right up with them in terms of quality,” Fu said.

Clement filed the Supreme Court appeal that the justices are hearing, via telephone because of the coronavirus pandemic. He and Feigenbaum overlapped briefly at the Kirkland and Ellis law firm. “Jeremy is a terrific lawyer, and I was happy to play a small part in getting him his first Supreme Court argument,” Clement said in an email.

———