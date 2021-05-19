SUPREME COURT NOTEBOOK: Justice Thomas remembers 'rapid' RBG

And that was just the beginning of the barb-slinging. Kavanaugh, for his part, underscored that Kagan would have kept in place a 1972 decision approving non-unanimous juries. And he wrote that criminal defendants are better off after the two rulings than they would have been if Kagan's views won out. Kagan responded by accusing Kavanaugh of treating “judging as scorekeeping” while Kavanaugh called Kagan's rhetoric “misdirected.”

The justices have many more opinions to issue before they take a summer break. Whether Kagan and Kavanaugh will find common ground elsewhere or whether Kagan and her liberal colleagues will lose many more decisions 6-3 remains to be seen. But sometimes one charged disagreement can signal more to come.

———

The most prolific author on the Supreme Court will have a new book in September.

Justice Stephen Breyer's sixth book comes out then. The question is whether he'll still be a sitting justice when it's published. Some liberals have urged the 82-year-old justice to retire now, so that President Joe Biden can replace him with another liberal while Democrats have control of the Senate.