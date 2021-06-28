 Skip to main content
Supreme Court won't revive school's transgender bathroom ban
AP

In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen in Washington.

 J. Scott Applewhite

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a Virginia school board's appeal to reinstate its transgender bathroom ban.

Over two dissenting votes, the justices left in place lower court rulings that found the policy unconstitutional. The case involved former high school student Gavin Grimm, who filed a federal lawsuit after he was told he could not use the boys' bathroom at his public high school.

The Gloucester County, Virginia, school board’s policy required Grimm to use restrooms that corresponded with his biological sex — female — or private bathrooms.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas voted to hear the board's appeal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

