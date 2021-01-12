Supreme Court wrestles with Georgia college free speech case

Kagan, however, also brought up what she said was the most famous case she could think of where someone had sought a symbolic $1 in a lawsuit. In that case, former radio DJ David Mueller sued singer-songwriter Taylor Swift after she accused him of groping her, saying he was falsely accused and lost his job as a result of the allegation. She countersued for $1 alleging sexual assault.

“ That's what happened. The jury gave her $1,” Kagan said, later adding: “Why isn't that the same as this? The petitioner here says he was harmed. He wasn't able to speak when he should have been able to speak...He's just asking for $1 to redress that harm.”

Justice Brett Kavanaugh also told Georgia Solicitor General Andrew Pinson, the lawyer representing Georgia Gwinnett College officials, that it “seems that there are a number of things working against you here.” But Kavanaugh also sought to explain why the case has continued.

“I'm trying to, again, figure out what's really at stake here. This is not about the $1, I wouldn't think," he said at one point, adding that it was his “strong suspicion that attorneys fees is what's driving all this on both sides.”