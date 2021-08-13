Surgeries rescheduled as two SC hospitals over capacity

Some local governments have reinstated mask requirements in city buildings. But school districts themselves are unable to do the same, as a budget proviso that went into effect July 1 prohibits South Carolina educational institutions from using appropriated funds to mandate masks.

Coronavirus cases are soaring toward rates not seen since the height of the pandemic last winter, before vaccines became widely available. On Friday, health officials confirmed 3,585 new cases and 15 deaths, and total daily case counts have risen above 2,000 for the last 12 days.

State health officials offered a bleak outlook earlier this week as they urged residents to get vaccinated against the virus, noting that breakthrough cases remain uncommon and the vast majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths are now occurring among the unvaccinated.

Just 45.5% of eligible South Carolinians — about 1.9 million people — were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control. There are 8,352 people now getting the shots each day, per data compiled over the last week.