AP

Suspects shot by US ranger near Vegas drove toward officer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Bureau of Land Management says one suspect who was killed and two others who were shot by a federal ranger near Las Vegas last week were in a vehicle that was driving at a high rate of speed toward another ranger on foot.

The agency released a few more details Wednesday as Las Vegas police continue to investigate the March 17 officer-involved shooting off State Route 147 near the entrance to the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

The bureau law officer in the path of the vehicle was “in immediate threat of serious injury or death," the bureau said.

“A second officer observed the threat and discharged his weapon. The three suspects were struck by gunfire," it said.

Greg Eugene Davis, 52, died, BLM spokesman John Asselin told KLAS-TV.

Two other suspects whose names have not been released suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt. No other details have been released.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

