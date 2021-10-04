 Skip to main content
Suspensions loom, but more workers meeting vaccine mandates

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — While the number of Connecticut state employees who remain noncompliant with Gov. Ned Lamont's COVID-19 vaccination mandate continues to shrink, hundreds still face the possibility of unpaid leave as Monday night's deadline loomed.

As of 5 p.m., about 2,200 workers — 7% of the affected employees — had not yet received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or submitted necessary testing results for the coronavirus.

Lamont's office said it continued to expect most of the remaining noncompliant employees to submit the required documentation by the 11:59 p.m. deadline. The office said there should be “minimal impact” to state operations on Tuesday.

“The overwhelming majority (are) vaccinated, getting back to work or testing,” Lamont told CNN on Monday.

Lamont last week ordered the Connecticut National Guard to be on standby, should they be needed to ensure critical public health and safety needs are met in the event of a larger worker shortage.

“I don’t think it’s going to be necessary, though,” he said.

About 32,000 employees who work in executive branch agencies are affected by the order, which does not apply to the legislative or judicial branches of state government. The judicial branch, which oversees the state's courts, is following a similar process and timeline while the legislative branch is developing similar requirements for its employees, who work for the General Assembly. The governor has said unpaid suspensions of executive branch employees could start Tuesday and would go into effect no later than Oct. 11.

The state's labor unions have asked for a 20-day extension.

“I’m fully vaxxed and submitted my information months ago, but the state keeps telling me I am not in compliance,” Steve Anderson, president of CSEA-SEIU, Local 2001, said in a statement. “The governor plans to disrupt services and put soldiers to work in state worksites when the real problem is short staffing combined with a poorly executed compliance system.”

Several private health care systems also had recent deadlines for their employees to be vaccinated or show proof they were being regularly tested for the virus.

Officials at Hartford HealthCare said that like the state, it is still analyzing the data, with many employees choosing to wait until just before the Oct. 1 deadline to submit their paperwork.

But Dr. Ajay Kumar, that system's chief clinical officer, said it believes 99% of employees are in compliance, leaving about 300 facing suspensions.

“We remain hopeful that people will choose to stay in health care and with Hartford HealthCare,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

