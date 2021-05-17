Swastika found scratched into Salt Lake City Jewish center

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A swastika was found scratched into the door of a Jewish community center in Salt Lake City Sunday morning.

Salt Lake City police received a call reporting the vandalism at the Chabad Jewish Community Center Synagogue around 8:30 a.m., according to the department.

In a tweet posted that morning, Chabad Rabbi Avremi Zippel shared photos of the swastika and wrote, “We will not cower in fear.”

“A swastika is not a political statement; a swastika is an image of hate,” Zippel told KSL-TV. “A swastika represents one thing, and one thing only: that is, death to the Jews.”

Police said surveillance footage of the front of the building shows a person scratching the symbol into the synagogue's door around 2 a.m. The video is dark and making out details of the suspect is difficult, police said.

Authorities were investigating the incident as a hate crime, which would act as a sentencing enhancement on a vandalism charge.