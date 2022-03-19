Swecker reelected chairwoman of Virginia Democratic Party

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Democratic Party activists reelected longtime party leader Susan Swecker as state chairwoman on Saturday, keeping her even as the recent election cycle saw Democrats lose the governor’s mansion and control of the House of Delegates.

Swecker received 80% of the roughly 270 votes cast by Central Committee members of the Democratic Party of Virginia to win a four-year term. Jim McBride and Josh Stanfield received the other votes, according to a party news release.

Swecker has been involved in Democratic politics for several decades, serving previously as the state party’s executive director and as a member of Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s transition team with his 2013 election. She was also previously chairwoman of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.

Democrats had held the governorship for the past eight years and controlled both General Assembly chambers leading up to last fall. But Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated McAuliffe in November, and the GOP now has a 52-48 advantage in the House of Delegates.

The committee, meeting virtually, also elected other officers, including Gaylene Kanoyton as first vice chair for organizations and Marc Broklawski as second vice chair for rules.

