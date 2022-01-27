 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Sweeney sues Dem chairman over getting tossed from panel

  • 0

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Former New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney sued the Democratic Party's state chairman on Thursday after being removed from the commission that will draw new legislative districts.

Sweeney filed the suit against LeRoy Jones in state superior court in Mercer County.

“They removed me illegally,” Sweeney said in a phone interview. “I’m a loyal Democrat. I haven’t acted up.”

The lawsuit shows divisions within the Democratic Party in the state between members from the South, where Sweeney hails from, and those from the North. Jones is from Essex County.

Jones had the authority to remove Sweeney, according to an email sent from Democratic Party attorney Jonathan Berkon. Berkon did not elaborate on that authority.

Steve Sweeney had been one of the Democratic Party’s representatives on the 11-person, bipartisan panel. But Jones said that, in his capacity as the Democratic state party chairperson, he was removing Sweeney, according to a letter Jones sent to the secretary of state Wednesday.

People are also reading…

No explanation was given, but Jones said in a statement that the party wanted to include more diverse voices on the panel, known formally as the Apportionment Commission. A message seeking a reason was left with a party spokesperson.

Instead of Sweeney, Jones tapped Laura Matos to fill the spot. She works at the public affairs firm Kivvit.

The commission has the authority to draw the 40 legislative districts that make up the state Legislature.

Sweeney lost reelection to Republican Ed Durr in November. His loss, along with other Democratic losses in the southern part of the state, have seen that faction of the party's influence decline.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is drawing criticism for comments he made shortly before the GOP blocked a federal elections bill, when he said that “African American” voters cast ballots at similar rates to “Americans.”

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

CIA: Most 'Havana syndrome' cases not linked to US adversary

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA believes it is unlikely that Russia or another foreign adversary has used microwaves or other forms of directed energy to attack the hundreds of American officials who attribute symptoms associated with brain injuries to what's come to be known as “Havana syndrome."

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

Russia announces sweeping naval drills amid Ukraine tensions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Thursday announced sweeping naval drills in several parts of the world this month, and claimed the West is plotting “provocations” in neighboring Ukraine where the Kremlin has been accused of planning aggressive military action.

Gunfire near home of Burkina Faso's leader after army mutiny

Gunfire near home of Burkina Faso's leader after army mutiny

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Gunfire rang out late Sunday near the home of Burkina Faso's embattled President Roch Marc Christian Kabore, raising the specter that a military coup might still be under way after mutinous soldiers seized a military base earlier in the day.

Watch Now: Related Video

Nuland: Ball now in Russia's court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News