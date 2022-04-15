Swimmer critically hurt after being caught in rip currents

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (AP) — A swimmer who was caught in rip currents off the Alabama coast was hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said.
U.S. Coast Guard officials responded to 911 calls reporting three swimmers struggling in rip currents near Dauphin Island on Wednesday.
The swimmers managed to swim back to shore, and a Coast Guard helicopter then landed nearby.
One of the swimmers was taken to a hospital in Mobile.
