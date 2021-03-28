Swiss banker to Venezuela's ruling elite turns star witness

There was a riskier side, however. Bankers were routinely targeted for kidnapping or extortion and Krull moved around with an armed bodyguard. After a shooting outside his apartment by gunmen who were apparently looking for him, Krull relocated to Panama, but continued to travel to Venezuela for business.

A high-risk currency deal gone awry led to Krull’s arrest, even though his role in the scheme was small and came late in the game, according to U.S. investigators.

One of Krull's clients in 2014 made a loan to Venezuela’s state-owned oil monopoly, PDVSA, in bolivars. The oil company repaid the loan two months later in dollars at a much higher official exchange rate, allowing the conspirators to make off with 15 times what they originally lent, according to the criminal complaint against Krull.

Two years later, Krull’s client asked him to move $200 million in proceeds from the fake loan into a foreign bank account, according to investigators.

Krull was under orders from his employer to avoid any transactions involving the oil company. So he connected the longtime client to a money manager in Panama who, unbeknownst to the two, was a U.S. government informant.