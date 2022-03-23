 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Taiwan considers extending 4-month military conscription

  • 0
Taiwan MIlitary

FILE - In this photo taken on April 22, 2013, new recruits practice charging with bayonets at a military training center in Hsinchu County, northern Taiwan. Taiwan is considering whether it should extend its four-month compulsory military service, its defense minister said Wednesday, March 23, 2022, amid concerns about the self-governing island democracy's tensions with China, which have been underscored by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

 Chiang Ying-ying - stringer, AP

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan is considering extending its four-month compulsory military service, its defense minister said Wednesday, amid concerns about the self-governing island democracy's tensions with China, which have been underscored by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said the government would not implement any changes immediately but he vowed it would release the results of its internal research regardless of what it decides. Any changes would only be effective a year after being announced and would be made following consultation with legislators, he said.

“Currently, we are still in the research stage. This year we will definitely have results,” Chiu said.

Some in Taiwan have suggested the four-month compulsory military service should be longer.

In recent years, China has stepped up its military harassment of the self-ruled island, which China claims as its own territory, sending fighter jets flying toward Taiwan on a near-daily basis. Taiwan and China split during a civil war in 1949.

People are also reading…

Many experts have drawn comparisons of the Taiwan-China situation to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. However, the situation does not fit a simple narrative, and experts have so far said military action from China is unlikely. The war in Ukraine did prompt a lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan to publicly say it is “necessary” to extend the mandatory service period.

Russia's war against Ukraine has drawn sympathy in Taiwan, where the public raised more than $10.6 million in five days to help fund Ukrainian refugee relief efforts.

Taiwan has more than 215,000 members in its military, with the majority being volunteers. Taiwanese men over the age of 18 are required to serve for four months in the military.

AP senior video producer Johnson Lai contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder

WASHINGTON (AP) — An elected official from New Mexico went to trial Monday with a judge — not a jury — set to decide if he is guilty of charges that he illegally entered the U.S. Capitol grounds on the day a pro-Trump mob disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

Notable opinions by high court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee for the Supreme Court, worked for seven years as a judge on the federal trial court in Washington, D.C., before Biden appointed her to the appeals court that meets in the same courthouse. Senate hearings on her nomination begin Monday.

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, now a leading Republican Senate candidate, was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms, according to new allegations from his ex-wife revealed in court records on Monday.

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

Ukraine thwarts Russian advances; fight rages for Mariupol

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces battled continuing Russian efforts to occupy Mariupol and claimed to have retaken a strategic suburb of Kyiv on Tuesday, mounting a defense so dogged that it is stoking fears Russia’s Vladimir Putin will escalate the war to new heights.

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

Don't help Russia's invasion, Biden tells China's Xi

WASHINGTON (AP) — Face to face by video, President Joe Biden laid out to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday the stiff consequences the Chinese would face from the U.S. if they provide military or economic assistance for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known

As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Mariupol’s defenders held out Monday against Russian demands that they surrender, the number of bodies in the rubble of the bombarded and encircled Ukrainian city remained shrouded in uncertainty, the full extent of the horror not yet known.

Watch Now: Related Video

Honda unveils $124 million wind tunnel in Ohio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News