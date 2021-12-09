 Skip to main content
Taiwan loses diplomatic ally Nicaragua to China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has lost Nicaragua as a diplomatic ally after the Central American country said it would officially recognize only China, which claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory.

The Nicaraguan government issued a statement Thursday announcing the change and Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the news Friday morning.

“The Government of the Republic of Nicaragua declares that it recognizes that... in the world there is only one China. The People’s Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory,” the Nicaraguan statement read.

“As of today, Nicaragua breaks its diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceases to have any official contact or relationship,” it added.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “sadness and regret” and said it would immediately recall its diplomatic staff. The move leaves Taiwan with 14 countries globally that recognize it.

China has been poaching Taiwan’s diplomatic allies over the past few years, cutting down on the number of countries that recognize the island as a sovereign nation. China views Taiwan as a part of its territory and is against Taiwan representing itself in global forums or in diplomacy. The democratic island is self-governed but has little diplomatic recognition on the international stage.

The Nicaraguan government is meeting with the Chinese government in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin on Friday, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Nicaragua established diplomatic relations with Taiwan in the 1990s, when President Violeta Chamorro assumed power after defeating Daniel Ortega’s Sandinista regime at the polls. Ortega, who has just been re-elected for a fourth consecutive presidential term, had maintained close ties with Taipei until now.

“Long-standing friendship & successful cooperation benefiting the people of both countries were disregarded by the Ortega government," Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Twitter. "Taiwan remains unbowed & will continue as a force for good in the world."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Trump faces flurry of investigations beyond Jan. 6 probe

NEW YORK (AP) — As Donald Trump's lawyers try to block the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, the former president faces a flurry of other investigations that could come to a head in the coming weeks and the new year.

Congressional leaders reach deal to hike debt limit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders reached an elaborate deal Tuesday that will allow Democrats to lift the nation’s debt limit without any votes from Republicans, likely averting another last-minute rush to avoid a federal default. Hours later, the House passed legislation overwhelmingly along party lines that kicked off a multi-step process.

Putin to seek guarantees on Ukraine as invasion fears grow

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while a U.S. intelligence report and the Ukrainian defense minister warned of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine as soon as next month.

Biden sounds alarm about global democracy at virtual summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sounded an alarm about a global slide among democratic institutions Thursday as he convened the first White House Summit for Democracy. He called for world leaders to “lock arms” to strengthen democracies and demonstrate their worth in a changing world.

No shortage of sanction options if Russia invades Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has plenty of options to make good on its pledge to hit Russia financially if President Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, from sanctions targeting Putin’s associates to cutting Russia off from the financial system that sends money flowing around the world.

Meadows sues as Jan. 6 panel proceeds with contempt case

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Wednesday sued the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection as the chairman of the panel pledged to move forward with contempt charges against him for defying a subpoena.

