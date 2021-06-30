 Skip to main content
Take three! Nats' Turner ties MLB record, hits for 3rd cycle
AP

Take three! Nats' Turner ties MLB record, hits for 3rd cycle

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trea Turner completed his record-tying third career cycle by hitting a sixth-inning triple for the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, accomplishing the feat on his 28th birthday.

The speedy shortstop became the fifth player in major league history with three cycles, joining Adrian Beltre, Babe Herman, Bob Meusel and John Reilly, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Turner singled in the first off Tampa Bay opener Drew Rasmussen, doubled in the third off Ryan Sherriff, then hit his 14th homer of the season in the fourth off Michael Wacha.

Two innings later, Turner hit a ball into the right-field corner, and the Nationals Park crowd immediately stood anticipating a play at third.

Manuel Margot hit cutoff man Mike Brosseau, and the second baseman's throw to third was also true, but Turner narrowly beat Yandy Diaz's tag with a headfirst slide.

The triple sparked a three-run inning that expanded Washington's lead to 11-5.

Turner's feat continued a history-making two-game set.

On Tuesday night, Kyle Schwarber became only the second player in big league history to hit 12 homers in a 10-game stretch since at least 1901. Albert Belle also did it in 1995.

Ryan Zimmerman pinch-hit for Turner in the seventh.

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

