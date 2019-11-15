Takeaways from Day 2 of House impeachment public hearings

She said professional public servants serve U.S. interests regardless of who occupies the White House, and she invoked the diplomats who were killed in the 2012 Benghazi attacks, tortured in captivity in Iran, and injured in mysterious attacks in Cuba.

“We honor these individuals. They represent each one of you here — and every American. These courageous individuals were attacked because they symbolized America,” she said.

‘VERY INTIMIDATING’

Yovanovitch left no doubt that she interpreted some of the Trump’s cryptic comments about her — “she’s going to go through some things,” among them — in the most chilling way.

“It didn’t sound good,” she said. “It sounded like a threat.”

The effect of the president’s comments, she said, “is very intimidating” and not just for her but for others who might be inclined to publicly attack corruption.

To which Democrat Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House intelligence committee, responded: “I want you to know that some of us here take witness intimidation very, very seriously.”

TRUMP SMEARS THE WITNESS

He would be too busy to watch, said the White House.