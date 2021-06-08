Takeaways: Senate report on 'absolutely brutal' Jan. 6 siege

To win bipartisan support, the Senate investigators left almost all political references out of the report — even though Trump's election defeat was very much a part of the attack. The document does not use the word insurrection, even though it was one. It includes Trump’s speech ahead of the siege only as an appendix, with staff saying they did so rather than assert “editorial judgement” on his words. The staff spoke on condition of anonymity to candidly discuss the process.

———

'ABSOLUTELY BRUTAL'

The report includes more than 50 interviews with police, who described how unprepared they were as they were beaten and dragged by the Trump supporters who broke into the building. They described being left with no guidance as the force's incident command system broke down.

“Throughout the seven hours of the riot on the Capitol grounds, law enforcement officers faced verbal and 'absolutely brutal,' violent physical abuse,” the investigators wrote.

One officer told the investigators that they were “horrified” that no one was on the radio giving orders or helping the officers. The person said that the screams on the radio were “horrific” and that the sights were “unimaginable” as officers begged for aid.