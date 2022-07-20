 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Taking spotlight, Ukraine first lady pleads for more US arms

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska long has made clear she has no personal craving for the spotlight. Yet on Wednesday, she stood in the U.S. Capitol and starkly made the case for more U.S. air defense systems to block Russian missiles.

She showed America’s most powerful lawmakers images of the toll of Russian bombardment of cities on Ukraine’s children – a blood-splattered baby stroller, a small crumpled body.

For Zelenska, spouse of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the appearance capped a week in Washington that marked some of her highest-profile appearances of the five-month war. The visit was also one of the first times most Americans have laid eyes on her.

“We want no more airstrikes. No more missile strikes,” Zelenska told Republicans and Democrats Wednesday, as an overhead screen displayed a blood-stained baby stroller, a child's crumpled body, and other wreckage of Russian bombardment of Ukrainian cities. “Is this too much to ask for?”

People are also reading…

Zelenska, speaking to an audience that included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, appeared in the same congressional auditorium where her husband drew standing ovations from lawmakers three weeks into Russia's invasion. Her husband spoke by video.

Zelenskyy has won praise from supporters for staying in Kyiv since Russia attacked, speaking nightly by video address. By contrast, Zelenska and the couple's two children went into hiding away from Zelenskyy for security reasons for the first two months of the war.

Zelenska worked as a scriptwriter for her husband, a comedian and actor before he won the presidency in 2019. They married in 2003.

Speaking to “Vogue” magazine the same year her husband was elected, Zelenska said she herself by nature was no teller of jokes, and “a non-public person.”

But as first lady, “I found for myself arguments in favor of publicity. One of them is the opportunity to draw people’s attention to important social issues,” Zelenska said then.

A visit by Jill Biden to western Ukraine in May, when the two first ladies spoke privately and sat alongside displaced children living at a school, marked the start of Zelenska's emergence from her wartime seclusion. Ukrainian officials said it was Jill Biden who invited Zelenska to come to Washington.

The Ukrainian first lady in Washington has spoken — largely away from reporters — with Jill Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Agency for International Development head Samantha Power and others.

She received a blue and yellow bouquet of sunflowers and hydrangea from Joe Biden on arrival at the White House for her meeting with the U.S. first lady.

Until Wednesday's appearance before lawmakers, accounts of Zelenska's conversations with U.S. officials this week focused on the need for mental health care for Ukrainians dealing with the trauma of the war, and a U.S. offer of rehabilitation assistance for children who've lost limbs in the war — humanitarian causes, not strategic or tactical.

But Zelenska also noted in a tweet she had talked with Vice President Kamala Harris's husband, Doug Emhoff, at the White House Tuesday on how "to turn the ‘soft’ power of the first spouses into a powerful and effective tool.”

Her blunt description to lawmakers of the deaths of children turned that soft power into a blunt and forceful instrument.

She showed photographs of a smiling, paint-smeared 4-year-old girl, Liza Dmytrieva, whom the first lady had happened to meet before Christmas.

The screen next showed an overturned baby carriage with blood caking on the sidewalk beneath it, after an airstrike killed the girl and badly injured her mother last week.

“Our family represents the whole world for us, and we do everything to preserve it,” Zelenska said. “We cry when we cannot save it. And we remain completely broken when our world is destroyed by war.”

Another photo showed a girl in a pink headband, shot by Russian soldiers with her family as they tried to flee, and who screamed and cried for two hours in their car before dying herself, Zelenska said.

Another showed three generations — grandmother, mother, baby daughter — killed by a Russian airstrike in the port city of Odesa, Zelenska told lawmakers. Yet another showed a 3-year-old boy, learning how to use a prosthetic limb after another airstrike.

Zelenska noted in passing Wednesday the humanitarian needs of the war. “Maybe you expected from me to speak on those topics,” she told lawmakers, through an interpreter. “But how can I talk on all that when an unprovoked war is being waged on our country?”

Lawmakers and others gave her standing ovations before her speech. But the photos on the screen had some shaking their heads at the scenes. The unsparing account and her direct appeal to lawmakers for more arms, especially more air-defense systems, echoed her husband's calls throughout the war for more weapons from the U.S. and other allies.

The daily hammering on the U.S. for more support has been effective, but as the war grinds on could risk resentment from government leaders, who as of the start of June have committed $4.6 billion in security assistance for Ukraine.

“We've seen from Ukrainian leadership their courage but also their no-nonsense direct appeal and laying out the brutal mentality of Mr. Putin,” Sen. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, said as lawmakers walked out.

Pelosi spoke before Zelenska's address to describe U.S. lawmakers as “strong supporters of the Ukrainian people and admirers” of Zelenskyy's and Zelenska's leadership.

In his nightly video address in Ukraine on the event of his wife's speech, Zelenskyy said she would be speaking to lawmakers “on behalf of all Ukrainian mothers, all Ukrainian women, and it will be an important address.”

In Kyiv this week, some Ukrainians said they had been following her U.S. visit.

“I treat her with great respect,” said one, Larysa Logvinova, 63, adding, “Oh, I’m going to cry now.”

“She’s the best,” Logvinova said. “She is fragile, intelligent, and says the right things. As for her visit to the USA, I am very positive about it. And I hope that the result of her mission will be that Ukraine will receive additional aid."

Arhirova reported from Kyiv, Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

Parroting Trump, GOP primary losers cast doubt on elections

Republican primaries this year have revealed a new political strategy for numerous candidates. They're running on a platform that denies President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020. And as some of those same candidates lose their own primaries, they’re insisting without evidence that their races were rigged, too. The primary losers have a role model in Trump himself. After he lost the Iowa caucuses in 2016, Trump baselessly claimed fraud and demanded an investigation. When he was elected president later that year, he claimed that fraud was the reason Democrat Hillary Clinton won more votes than he did. Trump set up a commission to try to prove that. That commission was disbanded when it failed to produce any evidence.

Black San Francisco leader blasts 'homeless situation'

Black San Francisco leader blasts 'homeless situation'

A prominent Black community leader says a nonprofit director in San Francisco's Fillmore district was brutally beaten by two allegedly homeless men. Police say they arrived at the Ella Hill Hutch Community Center around 11 a.m. Friday to find one of two suspects and the victim. Rev. Amos Brown says James Spingola was beaten with a wooden plank after asking two men to move away from the center's front doorstep. Brown says the Black neighborhood is under siege by homeless people engaging in crime and drugs. He wants more action by city leaders to protect the neighborhood and help homeless people.

Biden's Saudi visit aims to balance rights, oil, security

Biden's Saudi visit aims to balance rights, oil, security

President Joe Biden has exchanged a cordial fist bump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but says he then raised the issue of the murder of writer Jamal Khashoggi, which U.S. intelligence has said the crown prince approved. Biden held a private meeting with the crown prince and other Saudi officials Friday in hopes of repairing one of the world’s most important diplomatic relationships. It was a carefully choreographed meeting with the man he had once shunned for human rights abuses. This was Biden's first meeting with the Saudi crown prince, who is the presumed heir to the throne held by his father, King Salman.

Manchin cites inflation concerns, roiling budget talks anew

Manchin cites inflation concerns, roiling budget talks anew

Sen. Joe Manchin is roiling budget talks with Democratic leaders anew. The West Virginia Democrat says the latest inflation surge makes him more cautious about agreeing to federal spending increases that could drive consumers’ costs even higher. In December, Manchin single-handedly killed Democrats’ roughly $2 trillion, 10-year social and environment bill before Christmas. In recent months, he's been bargaining with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over a new economic package that would be around half that size and focus on health, energy and taxes. But Manchin says grim new inflation figures mean the compromise he’s trying to reach with Schumer must be reviewed.

DC mayor's race reflects Democratic dilemma over policing

DC mayor's race reflects Democratic dilemma over policing

Mayor Muriel Bowser cruised to reelection in the nation’s capital four years ago without serious opposition. And as the city enjoyed prosperous times, the main criticism of her policies was that Washington was growing too quickly, driving up housing costs and pricing out Black residents in a gentrification wave. One tumultuous term later, and with homicide and violent crime rates spiraling, Bowser finds herself in a reelection fight. She's trying to fend off two challengers from the District of Columbia Council who accuse her of mishandling public safety issues and criticize her push to hire more police officers. The campaign reflects a wider dynamic playing out in longtime Democratic strongholds, with progressives facing off against party traditionalists over crime.

Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

President Joe Biden has announced modest new steps to combat climate change and promised more robust action to come, saying, “This is an emergency and I will look at it that way.” The president stopped short Wednesday of issuing a formal declaration of a climate emergency. Democrats and environmental groups have been seeking such a declaration after an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for sweeping legislation to address global warming. Biden he hinted such a step could be coming. During a speech at a former coal-powered plan in Massachusetts, Biden said he would use his executive powers to turn concern about a climate emergency into “formal, official government actions.”

In West Bank, Biden says 'ground is not ripe' for peace

In West Bank, Biden says 'ground is not ripe' for peace

President Joe Biden has called for “two states for two peoples” — the Israelis and Palestinians — while visiting the West Bank. But Biden also acknowledged Friday the “ground is not ripe" at this moment for restarting peace talks between them. The stalemate has dimmed hopes for a two-state solution to the decades-old conflict. Millions of Palestinians continue to live under Israeli military rule. Biden announced more than $300 million in aid to the Palestinians. But American money is only a limited balm for a situation that has frequently flared into violence. Biden arrived in Saudi Arabia later Friday to attend a summit of Arab leaders.

Fetterman absence raises stakes for Dems in key Senate race

Fetterman absence raises stakes for Dems in key Senate race

John Fetterman has been fundraising, advertising on TV and grabbing attention with snarky social media posts, but he has yet to return to Pennsylvania's campaign trail in a significant way since a May 13 stroke. He's in one of the most competitive U.S. Senate races as Democrats defend their Senate majority. But with barely two months until voters can begin casting mail-in ballots, Fetterman is absent from traditional retail campaigning. The campaign has maintained that Fetterman is feeling better and will be on the campaign trail soon. Democrats, meanwhile, take some comfort from what they perceive as a relatively quiet campaign by Fetterman’s Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Sri Lanka's prime minister sworn in as interim president

Sri Lanka's prime minister sworn in as interim president

Sri Lanka's prime minister has been sworn in as interim president until Parliament elects a successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled abroad and resigned after mass protests over the country’s economic collapse. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was acting president since Rajapaksa fled the country Wednesday after angry protesters had stormed his official residence. Lawmakers are to convene Saturday to begin choosing a new leader who will serve the remainder of Rajapaksa's term, which ends in 2024. Protesters cooked and distributed milk rice — a food Sri Lankans enjoy to celebrate victories — after Rajapaksa’s resignation. But they insisted Wickremesinghe also should step aside.

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil marks 10 years since Aurora theater shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News