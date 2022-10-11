 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Talk about police bias scrutinized in Kansas governor's race

  • 0

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Republican attorney general told a racial justice commission two years ago that racial bias “obviously” exists in law enforcement, but he said Tuesday that he wasn't saying systemic racism exists and stood by campaign attacks on the state's Democratic governor for using that phrase.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt and fellow Republicans are portraying Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly as anti-police as Schmidt tries to unseat Kelly in the Nov. 8 election. George Floyd's death in 2020 led Kelly to form a Commission on Racial Justice and Equity to examine policing, declaring as she did, "Systemic racism within law enforcement must end.”

Schmidt argues that saying systemic racism exists is calling law enforcement officers racist. His own comments that racial bias “obviously” exists in policing came during a Zoom meeting of the governor's commission in October 2020. He told reporters Tuesday that when “a rare bad apple" commits misconduct, “There are mechanisms in place to deal with those individual problems.”

People are also reading…

“They are two different things,” Schmidt said during an impromptu news conference following an event at the Kansas Bureau of Investigation's forensics center in Topeka. “I certainly don’t argue that there is systemic racism in law enforcement, and I think the governor’s decision to appoint an entire separate commission to focus on that problem was ill-advised.”

Both parties expect the Kansas governor's race to be close, and Schmidt has joined other Republican candidates across the U.S. in pivoting to crime as a big issue as he tries to win back independent and moderate Republican voters who backed Kelly in 2018. Part of his strategy is painting Kelly as antagonistic toward the police.

Kelly's campaign responded Tuesday with the same statement it issued last week, saying Schmidt is engaged in “false smears” and that Kelly has delivered “historic investments” in law enforcement. Since Kelly took office in January 2019, spending on the prison system and Kansas Highway Patrol has grown by nearly 33%, though funding for the KBI under Schmidt’s control has remained flat.

Kelly formed her racial justice commission in June 2020 after the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis. In a column she wrote afterward, Kelly said she wanted the panel to recommend “meaningful and lasting change.”

“Racial inequality and injustice have been part of our nation's history from the beginning,” Kelly wrote. “Communities of color do not have the luxury of time for leaders to ignore these issues any longer."

The commission’s numerous recommendations in 2020 and 2021 included ensuring robust anti-bias training, prohibiting fired officers from working again in law enforcement, and revising local policies on the use of force. Despite Kelly's call for lasting change, her administration did not push the Republican-controlled Legislature to enact them.

Schmidt said that although if he were governor, he would have condemned Floyd's death and called on Minnesota to deal with officers' conduct, he also would have condemned violence during protests over Floyd's death and suggested that some leaders then were “elevating this issue in an inflammatory manner.”

During his Zoom presentation to Kelly's racial justice commission in October 2020, Schmidt briefed members on the role of the attorney general's office and the state Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training in reviewing allegations of racial bias against officers. CPOST certifies and disciplines law enforcement officers.

During the meeting, commission member Mark McCormick asked Schmidt, “To what degree do you think racial bias exists in our system here in the state?"

Schmidt replied: “You know, Mark, I mean, obviously, it does exist. It exists in human relations, and so it therefore exists in the subset of human relations that include law enforcement interactions with people.”

Schmidt added that he believes that the CPOST and individual law enforcement agencies take complaints of racial bias “quite seriously” and that “it’s not an also-ran consideration.”

He told reporters Tuesday that law enforcement officers “overwhelmingly are honorable" and that it's a disservice to them for the governor to suggest that policing is “systemically racist.”

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rises from GOP fringe to front

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rises from GOP fringe to front

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene once was shunned as a political pariah for her extremist rhetoric. Now the Georgia Republican is being welcomed by House Republicans into the fold. Recently, Greene was front and center as Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy unveiled the House GOP's midterm campaign agenda in Pennsylvania. She joined Donald Trump at a rally in Michigan. Greene spent her first term stripped of committee assignments by Democrats over her rhetoric. But if Republicans win the House majority in the November election, Greene is poised to become an influential player. She tells The Associated Press that impeaching President Joe Biden tops her agenda.

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate. The Trump team asked the court Tuesday to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search. A three-judge panel last month limited the review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents. A veteran Brooklyn judge, Raymond Dearie, is serving as special master.

Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht

Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht

Hong Kong's leader John Lee says he will only implement United Nations-imposed sanctions after the U.S. warned that the territory's status as a financial center could be hurt if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee's statement Tuesday came days after a luxury yacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov, who has been sanctioned by the U.S. and other Western governments, docked in the city. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement Monday that “the possible use of Hong Kong as a safe haven by individuals evading sanctions from multiple jurisdictions further calls into question the transparency of the business environment.” Hong Kong authorities say they won't implement other governments' unilateral sanctions.

Brittney Griner at 'weakest moment' in Russia, her wife says

Brittney Griner at 'weakest moment' in Russia, her wife says

WNBA star Brittney Griner is at her “absolute weakest moment in life right now” as she faces a hearing in Russia later this month for her appeal of a nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. That's according to her wife, Cherelle Griner, who told “CBS Mornings” in an interview aired Thursday that Brittney Griner is afraid of being forgotten by the U.S. Brittney Griner was convicted Aug. 4 after Russian police found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Her defense lawyers said Griner had been prescribed cannabis for pain. Cherelle Griner said she fears her wife could be moved to a Russia labor camp.

Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride

Blast on bridge to Crimea hurts Russian supply lines, pride

Russian President Vladimir Putin is moving to tighten security along a key bridge to Crimea after an explosion caused part of the bridge to collapse. The Kerch bridge is an important supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. The 12-mile-long bridge is also a symbol of Russia's claim to control the territory, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Nobody has claimed responsibility for the blast early Saturday. Russian authorities say it was caused by a truck bomb, which set some train tanker cars on fire. Train and automobile traffic on the bridge were suspended temporarily. Automobile service was restored later in the day on just part of the bridge.

Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'

Herschel Walker centers pitch to Republicans on 'wokeness'

Herschel Walker pitches himself as a politician who can bridge America’s racial and cultural divides. Yet by staking out familiar conservative ground in his Georgia Senate campaign, the former football star seems to be contradicting his promises of unity. Walker says Democrats are the real purveyors of division and their “wokeness” on cultural issues is a threat. Walker says those who don’t share his vision of the country can leave, and he blasts his opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock, and the Democratic Party as the real purveyors of division. Walkers’ arguments make for a striking contrast in a Senate contest featuring two Black men born in the Deep South during or immediately following the civil rights movement.

Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months

Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months

Russia has retaliated for an attack on a critical bridge it claimed was carried out by Ukraine, unleashing its most widespread attacks against Ukraine in months. The lethal barrage Monday against multiple cities smashed civilian targets. It killed at least 14 people, knocked out power and water, and shattered cars and buildings. Ukraine’s Emergency Service said nearly 100 people were wounded in the morning attacks — the biggest and broadest since the war's early days. One Russian missile hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another struck a university building. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attacks aimed to inflict the most damage on civilians.

Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley

Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley

Iowa Democrats had high hopes earlier in the campaign season of unseating seven-term Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, but they seem to be fading. When Michael Franken won the June primary, those hopes were growing. The retired Navy admiral beat a better-known former congresswoman by winning in conservative areas and taking moderate stands on issues that Democrats believed could make inroads against the 89-year-old Grassley. But last month, a police report was released alleging Franken kissed a former campaign aide without permission. Franken's campaign has denied the claim and the police called it unfounded. Still, the matter seems to have damaged Franken's prospects as Iowa Democrats try to reverse a decadeslong slide.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Crimea: Vast exit queues after bridge explosion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News