Talk of more Kansas Statehouse security doesn't dispel fears

State Sen. Cindy Holscher, an Overland Park Democrat, said she's frustrated by the lack of information being released and that she probably will work remotely next week. She said if lawmakers worked for a corporation, they would have conducted security drills this week.

“If enhancement are being made, it certainly isn't noticeable,” Holscher said.

Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican, said there has been only general intelligence about the possibility of armed protests nationwide and not a specific warning or threat about Kansas.

Trump carried the state by a wide margin in last year's election and a protest by about 200 people at the Statehouse last week was peaceful on the same day Washington saw mob violence.

Masterson said he's comfortable if officials want an increased security presence at the Statehouse.

“The nut jobs, if you will, are generally deterred by just the presence,” Masterson said.

But Rabbi Moti Rieber, executive director and lobbyist for the progressive Kansas Interfaith Action, compared Masterson's assessment to not wearing a mask during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Masterson thinks that he's immune, so therefore, there's no problem,” Rieber said.