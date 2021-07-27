Talks for new US-Russia arms deal to stir up old bugaboo

WASHINGTON (AP) — In their search for a new approach to arms control, Moscow and Washington are likely to soon encounter an old bugaboo: Russia's demand that the U.S. stop resisting limits on its missile defenses, which the Russians view as a long-term threat and the Americans see as a deterrent to war.

It is likely to arise when U.S. and Russian officials open a “strategic stability” dialogue Wednesday in Geneva — talks meant to lay the groundwork for future arms control and to reduce the risk of nuclear war. The talks are an area of modest promise in a relationship otherwise marred by disputes over ransomware attacks, Russian military intervention in Ukraine and other issues.

The Geneva session is not expected to yield a major breakthrough, but it likely will lead to additional talks.

Russia's point man on arms control negotiations, Sergei Ryabkov, told reporters in Moscow on Tuesday that the Russian delegation had submitted proposals in writing, although he offered no details. He said the purpose of Wednesday's session will be to “analyze in detail where we have differences, and try to find directions for joint work where there is a certain opportunity,” according to a Tass news agency report.