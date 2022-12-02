 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Talks with breakaway region fail to ease Moldova energy woes

  • Updated
  • 0

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — An electricity plant in a Moscow-backed breakaway region of Moldova will not resume supplying energy to the rest of the country after a meeting between Moldovan officials and representatives of the Transnistria region failed to produce an agreement Friday, authorities said.

The meetings held in Moldova’s capital, Chisinau, focused on a range of bilateral issues and had raised hopes of a breakthrough that would ease a severe energy crisis in one of Europe's poorest countries.

But the talks moderated by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe did not yield any concrete results, including on resuming electricity supplies, Vitaly Ignatyev, the internationally unrecognized Transnistria government’s foreign minister, told reporters.

People are also reading…

“Unfortunately, we have not yet come to a solution to any of the problems,” he said, adding that the parties planned to meet again before the end of this year.

The Kuciurgan plant in Transnistria, where Russia has around 1,500 troops based, stopped sending electricity to other parts of Moldova at the beginning of November.

Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebryan said after Friday's talks that “additional negotiations will be needed” and that one of the government's priorities is securing low prices "to protect our citizens and businesses from burdensome bills.”

"I must admit that our expectations are moderate,” he said.

The Kuciurgan power plant is operated by the country’s largest energy company, which was privatized in 2004 by Transnistrian authorities and later sold to a Russian state-owned company. Moldova doesn’t recognize the privatization, but it lost control of the plant after a civil war in 1992.

Transnistria’s decision to stop transmitting electricity outside the region came after Russia dramatically reduced natural gas exports to Moldova, which the landlocked country was entirely dependent on. The lost supplies are expected to exacerbate a winter energy crisis in the country of about 2.6 million people, where high prices could leave consumers scrambling to pay their bills.

Moldova’s energy vulnerability has been exposed in recent weeks after it suffered two major blackouts as a result of Russian strikes on Ukraine’s power grid. Moldova’s Soviet-era systems remain interconnected with Ukraine’s, which is what caused the shutdowns.

Moldova’s pro-Western president, Maia Sandu, called Moscow’s decision to cut gas supplies “political blackmail,” and accused the Kremlin of trying to push Moldova off its path toward joining the European Union. Moldova became an E.U. candidate in June, on the same day as Ukraine did.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has created concerns the conflict might spread into Moldova via Transnistria.

McGrath reported from Sighisoara, Romania.

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

The extended Senate campaign in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, football legend Herschel Walker, has grown increasingly bitter ahead as their Dec. 6 runoff nears. With Democrats already assured control of the Senate, it’s a striking contrast from two years ago, when the state’s twin Senate runoffs were mostly about which party would control the chamber in Washington. Warnock casts Walker as unqualified and unfit for office. Walker mocks Warnock as a hypocrite beholden to President Joe Biden. The broadsides reflect the candidates’ furious push in the four weeks between the Nov. 8 general election and runoff to persuade their supporters to cast another ballot.

Trump faulted for dinner with white nationalist, rapper Ye

Trump faulted for dinner with white nationalist, rapper Ye

Former President Donald Trump is drawing criticism for dining with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The meeting came days after Trump launched his third campaign for the White House. Trump had dinner Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago club with West, who is now known as Ye, as well as far-right activist Nick Fuentes, who has used his online platform to spew antisemitic and white nationalist rhetoric. Ye has also made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks. Trump says he gets along great with Ye and didn't know Fuentes or his views.

AP sources: Biden tells Dems he wants SC as 1st primary vote

AP sources: Biden tells Dems he wants SC as 1st primary vote

President Joe Biden says Democrats should give up “restrictive” caucuses and move to champion diversity in the order of their presidential primary calendar. His recommendation deals a major blow to Iowa’s decadeslong status as the state that leads off the process. In a letter to the rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee, Biden does not mention specific states he’d like to see go first. But he’s told Democrats he would like to see South Carolina moved to the front of the calendar, according to three people familiar with his recommendation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations. He recommends that Michigan and Georgia move into the first five states.

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden's 1st state dinner

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden's 1st state dinner

The White House says singer Jon Batiste has been chosen to perform at Thursday's state dinner that will highlight long-standing ties between the United States and France and honor President Emmanuel Macron. A spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden says Batiste is an artist who transcends generations and his music inspires and brings people together. The 36-year-old Batiste most recently was bandleader and musical director on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The state dinner is the first of the Biden administration and is part of a broader state visit to the United States by Macron.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Amid simmering tensions, Biden welcomes France’s Macron in lavish state dinner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News