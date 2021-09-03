Tarnished ex-California lawmaker charged in alleged scam

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A former California lawmaker who spent four years in prison for corruption has been charged in the alleged theft of $20 million from a Los Angeles suburb that invested in a failed solar power project, prosecutors announced Friday.

Frank Hill and three other men were charged in a 12-county complaint. Hill faces two counts of having an improper financial interest in a contract while the others — including a former City of Industry official — face allegations ranging from misappropriating public funds to money laundering and grand theft, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

Hill served in the state Assembly and Senate between 1982 and 1994, when he was convicted of corruption in an FBI sting operation and spent four years in prison.

The latest charges involve $20 million that the City of Industry paid to San Gabriel Valley Water and Power LLC for land leasing and the possible construction of a 450-megawatt solar project that never broke ground and eventually was cancelled.

Prosecutors charged company owner William Barkett of La Jolla; former Industry City Manager Paul Philips, who is now city manager in the city of Bell; attorney Anthony Bouza and Hill.