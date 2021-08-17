Task force recommends face masks for Miami-Dade students

President Joe Biden called school district superintendents in Florida and Arizona last week to praise them for doing “the right thing" in defiance of executive orders from their governors. The Biden administration also promised federal money if DeSantis carries out a threat to withhold some state funds from districts imposing mask mandates.

Carvalho said he came to his conclusion despite criticism from some parents, noting that a 13-year-old student and four district employees have died of COVID-19 in recent weeks. Two teachers and an assistant teacher died from COVID last week in Broward County.

“I don’t know what the threshold of acceptable pain in this community is. I don’t know what the acceptable threshold or statistical probability of a single child dying is in this community,” he said. “Just like I don’t know what the threshold that anyone should accept as appropriate for teachers, custodial staff, police officers who may have underlying conditions ... who may be hospitalized, who may be intubated or who may perish.”

The Miami Herald reported that school board members met virtually on Monday and appeared to agree with requiring masks.

“Our children will be fine,” said school board member Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall. “We’re going to see to that.”