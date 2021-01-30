Tax battles expected to dominate Nevada Legislature in 2021

The Nevada Association of Counties and Nevada League of Cities are backing bills to change Nevada's property tax system that were pre-filed before the start of the session. Nevada currently caps the amount property tax burdens can increase annually, even as property values increase. But a proposal backed by counties would create a complementary floor to limit how much taxes levied on property owners can decrease, even as property values depreciate. The League of Cities' bill would cap taxes on commercial properties at 8% and residential properties at 3%.

Lawmakers passed three resolutions last summer that propose raising taxes on mining businesses. The proposals divided Republicans from rural counties where mines employ much of the workforce and Democrats from the state's urban centers who saw taxing the industry as a way to avoid budget cuts. The state Constitution requires mining businesses to be taxed at less than 5% of what are called net proceeds — profit minus deductions for certain costs. The proposals call for raising the cap or replacing it with a tax on gross proceeds, which would allow for fewer deductions. Even without two-thirds support, a simple majority could vote to put any of the three proposals on the ballot for voters to decide in an upcoming election.