Tax collector to workers: Get vaccinated or find a new job

Also on Monday, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said the region is in “crisis mode" and that he is exploring ways to help lower infections. The county is seeing about 1,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, officials said.

The positivity rate for the virus in the county of 1.4 million residents has tripled to 14% from about 4.3% a month ago. More than 61% of county residents have had at least one vaccination shot, and Demings urged unvaccinated residents to get theirs as soon as possible.

In neighboring Seminole County, officials said they're unable to bring back any restrictions that were in place last year, including requiring businesses to follow safety-protocol guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The state really tied everyone’s hands,” county spokesman Andy Wontor told the Sentinel. “We are just monitoring the situation now."

Even so, the town of Palm Beach announced Monday that it has reinstated its facial covering policy for everyone — even those who are vaccinated — inside town-owned buildings.