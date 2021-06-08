Taxes fall, child care debated in Ohio Senate budget plan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans would receive an across-the-board personal income tax cut of 5%, charter schools would be paid directly by the state — not individual districts — for the first time, and eligibility for low-income Ohioans seeking publicly funded day care would be expanded, under the Senate version of the state budget nearing completion this week.

The plan by the GOP-dominated Senate would also increase funding for schools, though the move has drawn criticism because it ignored the bipartisan plan approved by the House after more than two years of work.

The budget plan was before the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday, which tentatively planned last-minute updates to the proposal and a committee vote. The full Senate was expected to vote on the measure as soon as this week. House and Senate lawmakers must then reconcile differences between the two versions of the approximately $75 billion plan by month's end.

The tax cut, worth $874 million, is an economic stimulus by “letting people who are working keep more money,” Senate President Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, said last week.

Public advocacy groups criticized the tax cut this week, saying it would only benefit the wealthiest Ohioans, but even at that, people earning above $500,000 annually would receive just a $1,712 cut.