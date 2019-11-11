Taxpayer money, state endorsement fuels Meow Wolf expansion
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Arts and entertainment company Meow Wolf has been awarded more than a half-million dollars in state job-training funds.

The board of the New Mexico Job Training Incentive Program on Friday approved the $528,000 grant to the production arm of Meow Wolf as the Santa Fe-based startup plans new venues to Las Vegas, Denver, Phoenix and Washington D.C.

Expansion efforts are anchored at a one-acre warehouse in New Mexico's state capital city. The tax-payer funded incentives support training for 26 new employees at Meow Wolf.

The Economic Development Department says previous job-training awards to Meow Wolf total $910,000.

Meow Wolf board member Vince Kadlubek says state incentives have helped the company reassure investors as it secures financing from the private sector and recruits entertainment executives to guide expansion.

