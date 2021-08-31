Tea party 2.0? Conservatives get organized in school battles

“Outsiders are tapping into some genuine concerns, but the framing of the issues are largely regularized by national groups," said Jeffrey Henig, a professor at Teachers College at Columbia University, who has written on the nationalization of education.

But the advocates and their outside backup argue they're harnessing real outrage and working to counter the disproportionate influence of liberal groups in schools.

“There's a misconception out there that this is part of some national right-wing agenda," said Amber Schroeder, a 39-year-old parent of four who is helping lead the Mequon recall. “We're the ones pushing back on our own here against an extreme liberal agenda by the teachers union."

The political tracking website Ballotpedia counts about 30 active school board recall efforts nationwide. Some are focused chiefly on disputes over anti-racism training and education in schools, often labeled critical race theory. Others were prompted by debates over school policies on transgender students and pandemic public health measures.

Local parent activists are quick to claim credit for that work, and the outside groups offering legal help, research, organizing tools and media training are often reluctant to discuss their role.