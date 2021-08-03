Teacher sues to stop Phoenix school district's mask mandate

— The chief clinical officer at Banner Health, the state's largest hospital system, implored the public Tuesday to get vaccinated. Dr. Marjorie Bessel warned that case surges like those seen in July 2020 and in January are a strong possibility.

"The slope of what we're starting to experience is starting to look very, very close to the exponential growth we experienced during those two very, large surges," Bessel said during a virtual press conference.

Banner Health also announced it would tighten visitor restrictions due to increased virus spread. The restrictions include only allowing one or two visitors per patient per day, depending on location. Also, visitors must be at least age 12 and can't have or be suspected of having COVID-19.

— Yavapai County announced Monday it will again close its public buildings to the public, starting Thursday, due to rising COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations and the county's low vaccination rate, The Daily Courier reported.

As during previous closures during the pandemic, county offices and services will continue to operate though public access will be restricted, Board of Supervisors Chairman Craig Brown said.

