Teacher union president: Goal is to get kids back to school

But Weingarten stressed that her union's goal is to get students back into the classroom and do it safely.

“We are reopening our schools full-time because we know our kids need it but we also know they need to be safe,” she said.

Weingarten's meeting Thursday with school officials in Rio Rancho followed visits to Albany, New York, on Monday, where she knocked on parents' doors and a trip to Florida over the weekend, where concerns are high due to a surge of COVID-19 cases.

“I think the last three weeks of the delta surge has given people pause again — not a pause about reopening schools, but that the safety issues are front and center again,” she said.

Weingarten will travel to seven more states this week as part of the union's campaign to support vaccination clinics and encourage parents through billboards, advertisements, town halls and door-to-door visits that schools are safe. The work is funded by $5 million in grants.

She said the Rio Rancho district has been building on efforts that were started earlier this year to ensure student and staff safety. The school board voted 3-2 this week to allow vaccinated secondary students the option of not wearing masks after they show proof of immunization.