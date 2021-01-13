Teachers among groups vying to move up in Alaska virus line

Warehousemen and truck drivers in the continental U.S. have experienced 20% to 25% workforce reductions because of the virus, Matson Inc. Vice President Branton Dreyfus told the committee.

“That would be a major impact to the supply chain in Alaska,” Dreyfus said.

Mat-Su Health Services, a community health organization, asked officials to refrain from adding more groups until additional vaccine doses are available.

Mat-Su Health has been forced to hire temporary employees as workers work 60-hour weeks to keep up with callers, program coordinator Victoria Knapp said.

The vaccination rollout stumbled after opening eligibility to Alaska residents 65 and over several weeks ahead of schedule following slower-than-expected interest from some health care workers.

Frustrated older residents said Monday they could not sign up for appointments. Officials said a month and a half could be needed to get vaccinations to the 65-and-older group.

Knapp called the vaccination rollout a disaster.

"For the state to open up another group anytime soon, we will withdraw from the program,” Knapp said.

