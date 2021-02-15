Teachers lobby at Nevada statehouse for higher mining taxes

“We are seeing a downturn with state revenue from the pandemic. But the fear is that the legislators are hiding behind that as a way to just kick the ball down the road again,” said Rippet, a science teacher from Douglas County.

Teachers and their unions say the pandemic has exacerbated problems caused by lack of funding. Before the virus hit, Nevada ranked 44th in the U.S. in per-pupil spending and its K-12 student achievement ranked 43rd. The state has among the highest class sizes and in 2020, the average fourth grade classroom had 27 students.

Teachers say the pandemic has added strain to school social workers and mental health support staff trying to help students cope with deaths in the family, economic anxiety and social isolation. Large class sizes make the logistics of returning to in-person learning difficult; and enforcing mask mandates has added additional work for teachers trying to be as effective as they were before the pandemic, teachers say.

Gov. Steve Sisolak's budget proposal for the upcoming two years deferred the full implementation of a new per-pupil funding formula and collapsed standalone programs for class size, literacy and school safety into the formula. Rippet said the potential effects of the change was unclear but reiterated his union's longstanding position that the core of the issue is funding rather than the formula.