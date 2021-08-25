Tech companies pledge billions in cybersecurity investments

WASHINGTON (AP) — Some of the country's leading technology companies have committed to investing billions of dollars to strengthen cybersecurity defenses and to train skilled workers, the White House announced Wednesday following President Joe Biden's private meeting with top executives.

The gathering was held during a relentless stretch of ransomware attacks that have targeted critical infrastructure, in some cases with the attackers extorting multimillion-dollar payments from major corporations, as well as other illicit cyber operations that U.S. authorities have linked to foreign hackers.

The Biden administration has been urging the private sector to do its part to strengthen cybersecurity defenses against those increasingly sophisticated attacks. In public remarks before the private meeting got underway, Biden referred to cybersecurity as a “core national security challenge” for the U.S.

“The reality is most of our critical infrastructure is owned and operated by the private sector, and the federal government can't meet this challenge alone,” Biden said. “I've invited you all here today because you have the power, the capacity and the responsibility, I believe, to raise the bar on cybersecurity.”