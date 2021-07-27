Teen shot by police was driving car with pellet gun inside

Lynch also found two magazines, one with real ammunition and one that was empty. But there were no real firearms in the car, he said.

Sgt. Adam Lipka testified that on the day of the shooting, officers were briefed about a stolen car that was involved in a purse snatching and an armed robbery where handguns were waved out of the window as the suspects were fleeing.

About 30 minutes before the shooting, the same vehicle was involved in an armed home invasion robbery, he said.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Van Marter asked Lipka whether the suspects in the car had physically hurt anyone and Lipka said he thought there was a report of a minor injury from one of the incidents.

Thomas Otake, Ah Nee's defense attorney, asked whether “brandishing a firearm in broad daylight during a home invasion” is considered a violent act.

“Most definitely,” Lipka said.

Otake showed Lipka a photo of the BB-caliber handgun and asked if he could tell whether it was a real firearm. “I would not be able to tell the difference,” Lipka said. “It looks like a real gun to me.”