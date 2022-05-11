 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Tennessee Attorney General Slatery won't seek another term

  • Updated
  • 0
AG-Tennessee

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2019 file photo, Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery, with a bipartisan group of state attorneys general speaks to reporters in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. Slatery, the first Republican to hold the office since Reconstruction, says he won't seek another eight-year term as the state's top legal counsel. Slatery, 70, announced his decision Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in a letter to the Tennessee Supreme Court, which was provided to The Associated Press by request.

 Manuel Balce Ceneta - staff, AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery, the first Republican to hold the office since Reconstruction, says he will not seek another eight-year term as the state's top legal counsel.

Slatery, 70, announced his decision Tuesday in a letter to the Tennessee Supreme Court, which was provided to The Associated Press by request.

“Words are inadequate to express the honor I have had to be the attorney general and reporter for our great state,” he wrote in his brief two paragraph note to the high court. “Similarly, I am unable to express the extent of my gratitude for the trust the Court showed in appointing me.”

The Tennessee Journal first reported Slatery’s decision.

Tennessee is the only state in the U.S. where the state's Supreme Court appoints the attorney general. The court's justices selected Slatery in 2014 after he previously served as former Republican Gov. Bill Haslam’s chief legal counsel.

As attorney general, Slatery has defended the state in court as it resumed executions, since becoming among the top states to carry out death sentences. He's also been involved in the national investigation into opioid manufacturers, including cases again Purdue Pharma.

People are also reading…

In 2016, Slatery launched an investigation into former Republican Rep. Jeremy Durham amid sexual harassment allegations. Slatery's investigation detailed allegations of improper sexual contact with at least 22 women during his four years in office. After releasing the preliminary findings, Durham was later ousted by state House members.

Late last year, Slatery blasted a proposed ballot initiative that would have required the attorney general be confirmed by state lawmakers after the current process of selection by the state Supreme Court. According to Slatery, it “would be a shame” to make the position a “political office.” The proposal later died a few months later in the House.

Gov. Bill Lee praised Slatery as being “recognized as the best (attorney general) in the country.”

“Tennesseans know him as a tireless fighter for justice amidst the opioid crisis,” Lee tweeted Tuesday evening. “Thank you, General and job well done."

Tennessee’s last Republican attorney general, Thomas M. Coldwell, served from 1865 to 1870.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady

Jill Biden spent several hours in Ukraine, driving from the border with Slovakia to a town 10 minutes away to see first lady Olena Zelenska on Mother's Day. Biden is the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during the war, while Zelenska's public appearance was her first since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The first ladies met at a school being used to temporarily house Ukrainian migrants. Biden and Zelenska came together in a small classroom and greeted each other in front of reporters before they met in private. Zelenska and her two children have been staying at an undisclosed location for their safety.

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

AP sources: Donald Trump Jr. speaks with Jan. 6 committee

The oldest son of former President Donald Trump has met with the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session. The interview with Donald Trump Jr. took place Tuesday. He's one of nearly 1,000 witnesses interviewed by members of the House committee as they work to compile a record of the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. He's the second of Trump’s children known to speak to the committee. His sister Ivanka Trump sat down with lawmakers for eight hours in early April.

Afghans still adjusting to US: New life, new struggles

Afghans still adjusting to US: New life, new struggles

For many of the Afghans evacuated to the United States last August, their journey remains very much a work in progress. They face a future filled with uncertainty and anxiety. Refugees say in interviews with The Associated Press that they are grateful to the U.S. for rescuing them and family members. Some refugees had faced possible reprisals for working with the Afghan government or American forces during the long war with the Taliban. But they say they often struggle to gain a foothold in a new land. They strain to pay their bills and to figure out how to apply for asylum.

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

US seeks to downplay role in sinking of Russian warship

The Biden administration sought Friday to downplay the role of American intelligence in the high-profile sinking of the Russian missile cruiser Moskva, distancing itself from any direct role in one of the greatest embarrassments for Russia since it attacked Ukraine. A day after an American official confirmed that the U.S. provided Ukraine with information on the location of the ship, the White House and Pentagon described a more limited role and said the Ukrainians make their own decisions.

What GOP-nominated justices said about Roe to Senate panel

What GOP-nominated justices said about Roe to Senate panel

In one form or another, every Supreme Court nominee is asked during Senate hearings about his or her views of the landmark abortion rights ruling that has stood for a half century. Now, a draft opinion obtained by Politico suggests that a majority of the court is prepared to strike down the Roe v. Wade decision from 1973, leaving it to the states to determine a woman’s ability to get an abortion. Republican-nominated justices now hold a 6-3 majority, and they gave varying answers to senators when asked for their views on the abortion case.

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Evidence mounts of GOP involvement in Trump election schemes

Text messages and testimony released by the House Jan. 6 panel shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power. The evidence provides new details about how — long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded in January 2021 — several GOP lawmakers were directly participating in Trump’s campaign to reverse the results of the election. The exchange of ideas happened in private calls and texts and at several White House meetings in the weeks leading to the insurrection. The majority of the lawmakers have since denied their involvement in those efforts.

Democrats' bill would make Roe v. Wade law and expand it

Democrats' bill would make Roe v. Wade law and expand it

Abortion legislation facing a Senate test vote would enshrine into federal law the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Senate Democrats are moving quickly to try to codify the 50-year-old ruling after a leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion suggested the court is poised to overturn the case. Republicans are expected to block the Senate bill with Wednesday's vote, giving Democrats few options to fight the court’s eventual ruling. The bill would also expand protections, invalidating many state laws that Democrats and abortion-rights advocates say have infringed on the original ruling.

Biden pushes 'ultra-MAGA' label on GOP as he defends record

Biden pushes 'ultra-MAGA' label on GOP as he defends record

President Joe Biden is warning voters unhappy with soaring inflation and his stalled domestic agenda against turning power over to “ultra-MAGA” Republicans in the midterm elections. The president is increasingly trying to cast former President Donald Trump and his adherents as a political foil. Speaking at the White House less than six months before the elections, Biden acknowledged that he could “taste” the country’s dissatisfaction with Washington, particularly over rising prices. The president sought to channel the anger against the GOP. Republican Sen. Rick Scott, a prime target of Biden's criticism, responded that it's the Democrats’ agenda that is "hurting American families and no amount of spin can change that.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows United Airlines flight catching fire during while heading to Texas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News