NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee has become a new front in the battle for the future of American democracy after Republicans expelled two Black lawmakers from the state Legislature for their part in a protest urging passage of gun-control measures.

On Thursday, the GOP supermajority expelled Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, a move leaving about 140,000 voters in primarily Black districts in Nashville and Memphis with no representation in the Tennessee House.

Kevin Webb, a 53-year-old teacher from Pearson's district, said removing him "for such a small infraction" is "classic America."

"There's been bias against Black individuals in this country for 500 years," Webb said. "What makes us think that it's going to stop all of a sudden?"

Pearson and Jones were expelled in retaliation for their role in the protest, which unfolded in the aftermath of a school shooting in Nashville that killed six people, including three young students. A third Democrat was spared expulsion by a one-vote margin.

The removal of the lawmakers, who were only recently elected, reflects a trend in dozens of states where Republicans are trying to make it harder to cast ballots and challenging the integrity of the election process.

At least 177 bills restricting voting or creating systems that can intimidate voters or permit partisan interference were filed or introduced in dozens of states so far this year, according to the Brennan Center.

"It represents a really slow erosion of our democracy," said Neha Patel, co-executive director of the State Innovation Exchange, a strategy center for state legislators working toward progressive policies.

Patel called the expulsions "the third prong of a long-range strategy." She said it was once "unprecedented" for states to make it harder for people to vote, but the practice has become "commonplace."

It's also become common for the GOP to challenge the electoral process and raise questions about election integrity. The next question is whether states with Republican supermajorities will follow Tennessee's lead in expelling opponents with different points of view, she said.

Fred Wertheimer, founder and president of Democracy 21, a nonpartisan organization advocating for better government, said expulsions generally were reserved for lawmakers involved in criminal activity.

Voters losing their chosen representatives for doing their jobs is "unheard of," Wertheimer said. He has not learned of any similar action in other states, "but this stuff travels."

The action in Tennessee drew outcries from a range of groups.

National Urban League President Marc Morial said the issue was about race, but "it's not only about race. It's about basic American values."

Referring to the right to vote, freedom of speech and freedom of assembly, he said, "It appears as though the Tennessee Legislature needs a refresher on the American Constitution."

The president of the Congressional Black Caucus, Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford, called for the Tennessee lawmakers to be returned to their seats and for U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to look into potential violations of the Voting Rights Act.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said the civil rights organization was prepared to take legal action "to ensure that this heinous attempt to silence the voice of the people is addressed in a court of law."

House Speaker Cameron Sexton pushed back against criticism that he was leaving thousands of Tennesseans without representation and taking away their voice.

"There are consequences for actions," he said. "Those members took away the voice of this chamber for 45 minutes when they were on the House floor leading the protest and disrupting the business that we're doing."

The trio's participation in the demonstration lasted only a few minutes. It was Sexton who called for a recess to meet with lawmakers.

Webb questioned why Jones and Pearson would be expelled while Rep. Gloria Johnson, who is white, was not.

Clayton Cardwell, who lives in Jones' district in Nashville, said in a telephone interview that the protest in favor of stricter gun laws last week was "the right thing to do."

"I was hoping that the entire House would join in," he said. When the retired teacher was getting his master's degree in special education, Cardwell remembers being told that teaching was the safest occupation. "Now I think it is one of the most dangerous."

Cardwell, who is white, also questioned the motives behind the expulsions: "We've just got a lot of old white men there who are prejudiced."

Nashville attorney Chris Wood was so concerned about the possible expulsion of his representative that he went to the Capitol on Thursday to watch the proceedings.

"It was appalling," he said. "It was an abuse of power."

Wood has three children in public schools and called it "unbelievable and immoral" that the GOP majority would refuse to even consider gun restrictions.

No issue could be more important to the community "than ending gun violence and letting our kids come home at the end of the day," he said. "This is the only country in the world where this happens."

Wood expects Jones and Pearson to be back soon. They could be reappointed to the House by county commissions in their districts and run again in a special election.

Major civil rights moments in every state Major civil rights moments in every state Alabama: Rosa Parks takes a stand Alaska: A night at the movies transforms a culture Arizona: Arizonans refuse to show their papers Arkansas: Little Rock 9 go to school California: Immigrant farmworkers stand up Colorado: A cultural rainbow gets results Connecticut: Women get some privacy Delaware: A road to Brown v. Board is paved Florida: A sea change starts in a swimming pool Georgia: A King is born Hawaii: The struggle for Native rights continues Idaho: Idaho beats the country to the punch Illinois: Chicago takes on Northern racism Indiana: A state desegregates early Iowa: Iowa advances in 1868 Kansas: Plessy v. Ferguson meets its end Kentucky: Breonna Taylor becomes a martyr for the movement Louisiana: A little girl brings a burden to school Maine: Original Mainers get what’s theirs Maryland: A suspicious death spotlights police violence Massachusetts: Integration arrives by bus Michigan: A white jury delivers justice Minnesota: A final breath triggers a revolution Mississippi: A boy’s murder galvanizes a movement Missouri: Ferguson erupts Montana: A woman goes to Washington Nebraska: A victim becomes an activist Nevada: A holiday validates a struggle New Hampshire: MLK gets his due New Jersey: A state provides a blueprint for the future New Mexico: Early Latino lawmakers blaze a trail New York: A community pushes back at Stonewall North Carolina: The volatile busing strategy is born North Dakota: The Sioux take a stand for water Ohio: A child dies in Cleveland Oklahoma: A child gets a burger Oregon: Portland protests ignite Pennsylvania: A pool party proves progress can be fleeting Rhode Island: Hard truths lead to real reform South Carolina: Tragedy spawns a new conversation about old symbols South Dakota: A government reconsiders holiday honors Tennessee: Integration begins in Clinton Texas: Juneteenth becomes official Utah: LDS church turns a page Vermont: Young Vermonters channel their outrage Virginia: Loving wins in Virginia Washington: Diversity finds a voice in Seattle West Virginia: A woman breaks barriers Wisconsin: Milwaukee rises—and struggles Wyoming: Women get a vote and a voice